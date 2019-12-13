LETTER: Annexation is blackmail

Can someone please explain to me how the great city of Decatur's leaders can, in good conscience, cut off the water supply to a home if the owners do not agree to the new annexation?

What's next? Are they going to persuade Ameren to turn off the electricity too? Send armed goons to rough up the owners?

The city council feels the need to annex because they, and others before them, have failed to attract new business to this city. Failed to curtail violent crimes. Failed to spend funds where they will help Decatur.

Instead, they put really pretty lights on Eldorado, and keep pouring funds into the downtown area that is past its prime, and will never be what it was 40 years ago.

Come on, elected officials, think. All you're doing by annexing areas is driving more and more residents out of the city limits, because we all know what is going to happen to their property taxes as soon as the annexation becomes effective.

Shutting off the water supply is nothing short of blackmail. Mayor Moore, you and the council should be ashamed.

Adam Troxell, Decatur

