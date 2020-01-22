LETTER: Annexation making up for poor planning?

It appears the city of Decatur, having failed to encourage growth since the 1970's population decline and having failed to attempt to retain at least the past 10 years population, has now taken emergency procedures to intern county residents, offering such luxuries as city water, city police, city fire protection and a $50 gift card.

Since many of these residents have well water they like to drink, don't have a large need for city police as the county sheriff does just fine, and their fire protection district would cover their property, they have little reason to be interned into the city, except, of course, to satisfy the city's ongoing needs caused by lack of planning and short-sighted cures.

The city needs to let Macon County residents who purchased their properties in the county and do not want to voluntarily annex stay as county zoning and allow them the liberties they purchased.

Will a one time $50 gift card pay the difference in property taxes?

Renee Sommer, Latham

