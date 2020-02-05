LETTER: Another chance at rescuing nature

Another spring growing season is just around the corner providing yet another dwindling opportunity to resuscitate disappearing insect biomass. But time's running out even as city council tables critically needed revision of neighborhood ordinance so that this growing season, residents can plan ahead to set aside at least 100 square feet in their backyards to serve as prairie garden "insect farms".
Bio-diverse native prairie tall-grasses and wildflowers are Mother Nature's original groundcover habitat to propagate pollinator and other insect biomass. Indeed, just don't mow or chemically-poison your designated backyard "insect farm". Simply trust Mother Nature to do the right thing.
But of course individually we all must be willing to do the right thing if we hope to bequeath a future to the next generation. It's that critical. But of course this requires that city council immediately do the right thing by revising neighborhood standards before community and residential real estate assets lose value via dysfunctional ecosystems.
But enough already with common sense logic; I much prefer trafficking in old-fashion political fear-mongering. Consider this delightful doomsday scenario: My long-prophesied "disappearing insect Armageddon" finally arrives on Tuesday afternoon when four horsemen of the Apocalypse gallop in drunken rampage west on Eldorado Street astride Clydesdale warhorses pulling helter-skelter a recently emptied Budweiser beer wagon.
This careening wagon jumps the curb to trample innocent women, children and a not-so-innocent street-corner transient displaying a scribbled cardboard sign. Surely needless end-of-days DUI mayhem just because Decatur City Council tabled revision of neighborhood ordinance.
Depressed and disillusioned by our uncaring community, this letter-writing social critic and environmentalist hermit hastily retreats to his backyard stone hermitage amidst his "insect farm" of eco-friendly, hermit-friendly and city council not-so-friendly prairie weeds. Saying prayers as Book of Revelation fireworks usher in doomsday, I redirect my thoughts, spitefully reminding city council, "I told you so!"
Don Carmichael, Decatur