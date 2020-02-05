LETTER: Another chance at rescuing nature

Another spring growing season is just around the corner providing yet another dwindling opportunity to resuscitate disappearing insect biomass. But time's running out even as city council tables critically needed revision of neighborhood ordinance so that this growing season, residents can plan ahead to set aside at least 100 square feet in their backyards to serve as prairie garden "insect farms".

Bio-diverse native prairie tall-grasses and wildflowers are Mother Nature's original groundcover habitat to propagate pollinator and other insect biomass. Indeed, just don't mow or chemically-poison your designated backyard "insect farm". Simply trust Mother Nature to do the right thing.

But of course individually we all must be willing to do the right thing if we hope to bequeath a future to the next generation. It's that critical. But of course this requires that city council immediately do the right thing by revising neighborhood standards before community and residential real estate assets lose value via dysfunctional ecosystems.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}