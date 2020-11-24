LETTER: Another president will go unpunished

In the 1980s, Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush both had a hand in the Iran-Contra deal that illegally sold weapons to Iran in order to illegally fund a war in Central America. Reagan claimed he didn’t recall and got away with it.

Bush Sr. just pardoned everybody with the assistance of then Attorney General William Barr and got away with it.

Years later, President George W. Bush told the American people Iraq was in possession of 26,000 liters of anthrax, 38,000 liters of botulinum toxin, 500 tons of sarin, mustard and VX nerve agent, 30,000 missiles to deliver the stuff, mobile biological weapons labs, al-Qaeda connections and uranium from Niger for use in a robust nuclear weapons program, even though all of that was a lie.

President Barack Obama came into office after Bush and decided it was better to look forward, not backward regarding the Bush administration’s war lies. Again, there were no consequences.

Today, over 250,000 Americans have died in a pandemic that President Trump lied about, with millions more becoming needlessly infected. This tanked the economy causing millions to lose their jobs. Cases are soaring, hospitals are overwhelmed, and deaths are rising.