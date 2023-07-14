Especially in the wake of June 2023's Gay Pride month of ubiquitous celebrations with countless in-your-face acting-out public displays of lewd and lascivious vulgarity even in children's view on main-street America, Old Testament's Genesis prophetically paraphrased: folks in Sodom and Gomorrah, as in America 2023, acted-out in Gay Pride rebellion, that is, until they didn't.

Indeed, that is, until they didn't refers to almighty God putting a sudden party-ending hell's-fire and brimstone termination to sodomites acting out in sexual immorality. Alas, Genesis 19:4-5, "Before they had gone to bed, all the men of the city of Sodom -- both young and old -- surrounded the house. They called to Lot, 'Where are the men who came to you tonight? Bring them out to us so that we can have sex with them'. Beware the Will of God to exact righteous judgement on sinners." Are we Americans receiving the fruit of our recently-exposed societal/political corruptions and criminality?

Albeit, in today's woke world, never mind our Holy Bible and our maker God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Too often in America, Christians are consoled by higher critic wolves in sheep's clothing who explain-away Old Testament truths as mythological story-telling handed down around ancient campfires as scare tactics/object lessons to enforce tribal morality and loyalty.

Today, these higher critics cower behind pulpits draped with rainbow flags as they preach sodomite love, which, in truth, is the same old sexual sin that destroyed the folks of Sodom and Gomorrah. The New Testament's apostle Paul was never intimidated by the woke anti-Christ religion of his day, writing "Although they know God's righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them. Repent and believe the Gospel; come quickly, Lord Jesus."

Don Carmichael, Decatur