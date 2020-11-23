 Skip to main content
LETTER: Are flies being used a native species
LettersEditor

It’s certainly great that a new business, InnovaFeeds, is coming to the Decatur area as reported by the H&R. However, I have a question that InnovaFeeds should respond to: Is the “Hermetia Illucens, a type of fly” that they are apparently going to raise by the billions, a native species? If not, is it another Asian pest like the Asian beetle that invaded our homes every fall during harvest?

John Spencer, Oreana

