LETTER: Are flies being used a native species

It’s certainly great that a new business, InnovaFeeds, is coming to the Decatur area as reported by the H&R. However, I have a question that InnovaFeeds should respond to: Is the “Hermetia Illucens, a type of fly” that they are apparently going to raise by the billions, a native species? If not, is it another Asian pest like the Asian beetle that invaded our homes every fall during harvest?
John Spencer, Oreana
