LETTER: Are restrictions too much to ask?

My husband and I just got back from our 30-minute visit with one of our special needs sons. We get to visit him outside at his group home every 10 days. There is always an employee present, so there is no privacy. All of us wear masks and sit 6 feet apart and can make no physical contact.

We have two adult sons who reside in wonder group homes in Lincoln. In normal times, they are two happy guys. They get to have lots of home visits, go to their workshop every day and enjoy being with their friends there. They have jobs and are able to earn a little money.

Suddenly, in March, the pandemic happened and their lives were turned upside down. They have been quarantined in their homes for over eight months now. They have missed coming home for birthdays and other holidays with family. They cannot go shopping, get haircuts, eat at fast food restaurant, go for rides - these are the things they enjoy the most.

In their houses, they must wear masks at all times, except when they are in their rooms. In spite of all this, they are acting like adults and following the rules without complaining. With lots of explanations and reinforcement, they are doing what needs to be done until the virus is under control. The selfless employees that are with them 24-7 have our deepest appreciation.