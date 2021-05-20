 Skip to main content
LETTER: Are there no crowds for Biden?
I noticed that the picture of Uncle Joe in the paper didn’t include the throngs of supporters waiting to see what the commander-in-chief had to say about “infrastructure” in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Could it be that there weren’t any?

Jim Ferrebee, Oreana

