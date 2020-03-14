LETTER: Ask questions about candidates

Voting is a right and privilege we should all perform.

When you do please ask yourself these questions before casting your ballot.

1. Which candidate has the courage to represent you regardless of the inevitable criticism?

2. Which candidate will listen to all of their constituents? Not just the most outspoken.

3. Which candidate will commit to the time and work it takes to represent you. Governing is not just one meeting a month.

There are many other considerations to think about also and taking the time to do so will result in making a proper choice for your selection.

When you do vote in DeWitt County please cast your ballot for:

Dist. A. (D) Camille Redman and (R) Cole Ritter

Dist. C. (R) Dave Newberg, Jay Wichenhouser and (D) Scott Nimmo

Lance M. Reece, Clinton

