LETTER: At least there's an election soon

Theoretically the Paris Climate Accord seems like a great idea to eventually lower the earth's pollution to acceptable levels.

Over 190 nations have signed on to the PCA. In reality the problem is the nations doing the most polluting. In order of contributions: China, U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Canada, Germany, Congo, Indonesia and Australia.

Many nations on this list and most of the smaller nations of the world only pay lip service to the PCA. What they spew into the air and sea does not stop at their borders.

Though some claim that this accord is a legal agreement, it is a paper tiger, with no penalties set for violations. Its an honor system.

Trump recognized the impotence of the PCA and pulled us out of it. Then along comes Biden and puts us back in.

Biden wants to fast track the U.S. away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Unfortunately or maybe not, most U.S. citizens cannot afford Biden's imposed journey to electric avenue.

Fortunately the winds of change will make Biden more irrelevant in '22, and we will completely get rid of the fossil in '24.

Denise Littrell, Mount Zion

