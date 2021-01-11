LETTER: Attack should never have happened

As I watched on my TV the chaos that unfolded January 6, I was thinking how could this have happened? The attack on the U.S. Capital should not have ever happened.

This shows how the U.S. is so divided where there should be unity. This shows when leaders elected to govern the people do not get their way, Terrorism, rioting, violence undermining and killing of innocent people happen without properly researching the truth, Heartbreaking to see.

The election was not stolen, the Republicans lost. President Trump wanted to win so badly that he fueled what transpired at the capital, by planting into the minds of his supporters that something was stolen from him and them, and how they needed to come together to take back what was stolen, when it is him trying to steal the election he was defeated from. This act makes the U.S. very vulnerable.

I consider Donald Trump the biggest bully in the world for misleading and egging on such an attack. Agitators who vandalize or caused damage to the U.S. Capital or any state capital should be prosecuted. This terrible act should not be allowed now or in the future. Some things are just off limits. Protesting and marches should be done in peaceful manner, without force, pressure or loss of lives.