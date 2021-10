For all those wanting something to do, they should have taken advantage of the John Conlee concert at the Civic Center on October 1.

It was a great concert. John was a most cordial entertainer and took time to answer questions during the show and signed autographs and more questions after the show.

I was ashamed that it was so poorly attended, roughly 1/3 of the seating was taken.

Daniel Pullum, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0