LETTER: Attorneys back Bohm in 6th Circuit

November 3 represents more than one election, and more than one judicial outcome. The voters of Macon, Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Moultrie and Piatt Counties will be electing a Circuit Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit. This is a trial court Judgeship and represents the place where justice is administered on a day-to-day, and person-to-person basis.

We are trial attorneys who appear before trial Judges on a daily basis in counties throughout the State. We have over 60 years combined experience in those trial courts and represent both sides of the trial spectrum. We seek only a fair and equitable solution to the disputes between our clients, and a full and fair hearing of the issues. For this reason we strongly endorse Judge Jason Bohm as the only appropriate choice for 6th Circuit, Circuit Judge.

We have both appeared before Judge Bohm and have found him to be a hard-working, conscientious and above all, a fair Judge who is courteous to counsel, witnesses and jurors in his Courtroom. He meets all of the professional criteria for this Judgeship and will be a credit to this Circuit if elected.

Judge Bohm is also recommended by the ISBA for this position, and his opponent is not. Please vote for Judge Bohm and help us preserve the judicial integrity of the 6th Circuit Court system.

Charles C. Hughes and Michael L. Gallagher, Decatur

