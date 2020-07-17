LETTER: Avoiding scale prevents weight gain as well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been said the very powerful and very stupid have in common that they don't alter their views to fit the facts, they alter the facts to fit their views.

That generally makes life uncomfortable for people who are among the facts in need of alteration. But life for everyone becomes downright terrifying when, as in the case of Donald Trump, great power and great stupidity combine.

The United States, with less than 5% of global population, has more than 25% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. As of this writing more than 3.3 million infections are reported nationwide, the death toll exceeds 133,000, and the numbers keep rising.

Public health experts advise that widespread testing is critical to identifying COVID-19 cases so we can trace and impede spread of the virus while the search for a vaccine continues. If we want our economy to recover sooner rather than later, we must also continue to wear masks in public, keep a distance from one another, and regularly wash our hands.

Trump’s approach is so much simpler: "Slow the testing down, please."