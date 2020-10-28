LETTER: Back Bryan E. Smith for county board

I would like to ask everyone in Macon County Board District 3 to vote for Bryan E. Smith. Bryan is my son and he was mentored by his father, R. C. Smith, who served on the county board for 28 years. He passed away in September 2019 but his son learned a lot from his father and has served faithfully himself on the county board for 18 years. On November 3 please vote for Bryan E. Smith, Macon County Board District 3.