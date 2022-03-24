 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Back Choose Home Care Act

Letter to the Editor

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has shown the limitations and risks of skilled nursing facilities - as well as the importance of extended care at home beyond the pandemic. There is a better way to care for seriously ill Medicare beneficiaries after hospital discharge.

Fortunately, bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced legislation that would expand home-based care options for seniors in our community. This legislation, the Choose Home Care Act, would establish an additional patient-centered home health option called Choose Home to help meet seniors' comprehensive care needs.

Choose Home would offer extended care services in the comfort and convenience of a patient's home after hospitalization instead of requiring them to stay in a skilled nursing facility. It would also provide support, training, and education for family caregivers.

As we begin the new year, I hope our state's lawmakers in Congress will resolve to support this important bipartisan legislation.

Lizza Mendiola, Chatham

