LETTER: Back Nutrient Loss Reduction Act

It’s been a tough 12 months for the state of Illinois in so many ways. Watching the news, it’s obvious that we have a lot of problems that need addressing, some that have only gotten worse with the pandemic.

But one big issue that existed long before the pandemic is the tremendous loading of Illinois’ rivers and lakes with nitrates, phosphorous, and our rich topsoil. Illinois’ Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, part of the 12-state plan to address the hypoxia zone in the Gulf of Mexico, continues to flounder. While many municipalities are making significant progress in reducing the amount of nutrients being discharged back into our waters, agriculture continues to lag behind.

A bill currently before the Illinois General Assembly, SB2474, might help. The Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act would extend and increase funding for the Partners for Conservation Fund to fiscal year 2026, thereby increasing the state’s capacity to meet the state’s goal to reduce our nitrogen and phosphorous in Illinois lakes and rivers, as part of NLRS goals.