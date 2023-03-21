As a resident of Decatur, I offer my full endorsement to Bill to serve on the Decatur Board of Education.

Bill is a well-known and longtime Decatur resident. He served as the Decatur Park District executive director for 34 years. In addition to his bachelor and master’s degrees in parks and recreation administration, he earned an education specialist degree in community education administration. Bill is a strong supporter of public education and appreciates the outstanding education his successful children received as graduates of MacArthur High School. Bill has certainly demonstrated his commitment to the community and the Decatur Public School District.

Bill recently accepted an invitation to fill a vacant seat on the school board. During this time on the board, he gained a thorough understanding of the many issues facing the school district. This firsthand experience with the board has given Bill an opportunity to develop a strategy to improve the operation of the board as well as the climate and culture of the district. His top priority is focused on raising the academic achievement of our students.

Bill would bring a wealth of experience in leadership, communications, finance, and facility and project management to the board. These are skills needed on the board so that fiscally responsible decisions are made with the education and well-being of all of our students as the fundamental goal.

I believe Bill will work well with the current board, the administration, teachers, and the community. For all of these reasons, I hope you join me in giving Bill one of your votes for school board representation on April 4.

Michael Sotiroff, Decatur