LETTER: Backing Culp for city council

Ed Culp, or as I know him, Chief Culp, is the man responsible for my success and knowledge attained while I was in the police academy. Chief taught us many life lessons while in the academy, but the greatest lesson and the one he stressed on the most was how we as police officers could serve and be a part of our communities.

Chief and I are still in contact today and I’ve been a deputy for over a year now, close to two years. He still checks in with me and still watches from a far as I have taken his many lessons and have applied them to my own career. If Chief could lead the numerous classes to success, then I can not wait to see what Ed Culp can do for an entire community. His passion for the community could move mountains.