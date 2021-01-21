LETTER: Backing Culp for City Council

We will soon be given the opportunity to make choices in how our city will be led in the future. I commend all those people who have stepped up as candidates for the open City Council positions, but I am particularly proud to endorse the candidacy of Ed Culp.

Decatur faces challenges, some unique and some shared by every city in America, and it is going to take committed, caring, experienced, proven, and capable people like Ed Culp to solve them. Ed is an honest and honorable person, and his candidacy continues a lifelong dedication to service. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, followed by a long and successful career in Decatur and Macon County law enforcement, Ed has always put service to others above self. I look forward to that continuing as a city councilman.

I ask others to join me in supporting and voting for Ed Culp for City Council. I am convinced our city will be better with Ed working for us.

Corky Nicholson, Decatur

