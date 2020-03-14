LETTER: Backing Greenfield for county board

I have been chairman of the Macon County Republican party since 2014 and involved as a precinct commiteeman for 35 years. Generally, in contested primaries I refrain from expressing a preference for one Republican candidate over another. However, this year I am compelled to endorse personally, Kevin Greenfield for county board over his challenger, Ed "Duane" Yoder.

Kevin has served on the Macon County board for many terms. Currently he is the county board chairman. Kevin is leading the county in a positive direction. He has established excellent working relationships with other units of local government and works diligently to represent our county. Kevin makes tough decisions that may not always be popular. However, the tough decisions are responsible and place the concerns of the taxpayer first. Kevin has earned our support.

I fear that the challenge against Kevin is motivated more by personal animosity and less by a desire for public service. As a party chair I do not like to see campaigns where challengers seek to smear Republican incumbents that are serving with fidelity to the taxpayer and our party. I encourage our voters to support candidates who are not motivated by an ax to grind and to defend committed incumbents serving well. For this reason in my opinion Kevin Greenfield deserves your support.