LETTER: Backing Londrigan for US Congress

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is the clear choice for U.S. Congress on Nov. 3. She strongly supports the ability of families to obtain affordable insurance and prescription drugs, not the drug companies, like Rodney Davis.

Rodney Davis has repeatedly voted against quality affordable health care for families. Three times he voted to support a lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act, risking coverage for 30,000 people in this congressional district alone. Eleven times he voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. The bill to pass the Republican American Health Care Act, which would repeal the Affordable Care Act, would have left 14 million people uninsured and weakened protection for those with pre-existing conditions.

He voted against a bill supported by both parties to lower prescription drug costs and the bipartisan Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act which would lower insurance premiums for millions.

Please vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan on November 3 and take a friend, As our U.S. Representative, Betsy will fight to make sure we all have access to health care.

Michael R. Glenn, Nokomis

