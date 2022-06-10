LETTER: Backing Mendenhall for circuit judge

I have had the pleasure of working closely with Shane Mendenhall for the last six years as one of his law partners. I know Shane and his abilities better than most, and I know him to be a good man and an excellent attorney. In terms of the results obtained for clients, one of the most important metrics in evaluating any lawyer, in recent years, Shane has been one of a small handful of the most successful attorneys in Macon County. I’ve seen how deeply he cares about helping his clients and how much his clients, from all walks of life, love him for it.

Shane has been a good partner and a true friend to me. A few years ago, I went through the hardest chapter of my life, my family sustained a tragic loss. Shane was there for me. In my hour of greatest need, I knew he had my back, and that I could count on him. And I knew that when he told me he was praying for my family, that he meant it. I can’t express how much his friendship and support meant to me during that time.

At critical times in countless cases, Shane has been a trusted resource and sounding board. He has always provided pragmatic and prudent advice. In moments of high tension that arise from time to time in contentious litigation, Shane is the calm in the storm. He is wise, measured, and has the temperament to be a great judge.

While our firm would hate to lose Shane as a law partner, our loss would be Macon County’s gain. Shane Mendenhall would be an excellent addition to our local judiciary, and I ask that you please consider trusting Shane Mendenhall with your vote for circuit judge.

Josh Rohrscheib, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0