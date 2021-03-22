LETTER: Backing re-election for Chuck Kuhle

Our city has faced a number of challenges over these past few years. During those challenges Chuck Kuhle have been a steady voice on our city council. His ability and willingness to listen, research, and process information for the benefit of our community has served us very well.

His communication on the council has been one of reason. He has sought to be the representative for all the residents of Decatur. Chuck weights decisions for the benefit of all. Business owners and employees are both served well by Chuck. Please consider supporting Chuck Kuhle for city council.