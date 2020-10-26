LETTER: Backing Rood for Macon County Board

Good government is found in the details. The questions need to be asked, are the everyday and essential services performed with competence? Are those charged with oversight good stewards of the public trust? The details of Macon County government are myriad, ranging from courts and jails to roads and culverts. Among these is the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center (the animal shelter).

Not that long ago the physical facility that was the community’s animal shelter was reputed to be one of the most substandard animal shelters in the entire United States until the county board took a series of actions resulting in what is today a new top-quality facility. Marcy Rood, who serves District Three, is a strong supporter of the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center and its mission. In fact, she donated her August county board salary to the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. It is noteworthy that she donates each month’s salary to a local charitable organization.