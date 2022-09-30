LETTER: Backing Root and Mendenhall

Crime is on the rise throughout our country and community. Pritzker and Scherer side with the criminals by opposing jail terms, eliminating bail and tolerating conduct that places the safety of the person and property of the law abiding at risk. For this reason, down-ballot races are so much more important.

Sheriffs and judges are the last line of defense for our families’ safety. Woke progressive Democrats in state government are shackling our local law enforcement, not our local criminals.

In Macon County, we are blessed to have excellent defenders of our safety on the ballot. Sheriff Jim Root and Shane Mendenhall for Circuit Judge embody law and order to keep Macon County safe and to restore justice. Shane Mendenhall’s opponent is more concerned about the comforts of the accused and convicted. Weatherford actually is checking-in to the county jail to experience how it “feels” to be on the criminal side. Perhaps, Weatherford should stand by the side of a parent losing a child to the violence of others that his woke progressives release in our communities.

For our families and values, I ask you to vote for Shane Mendenhall for Circuit Judge and Jim Root for Sheriff.

Jeane Whiteside, Decatur