LETTER: Backing Watkins for council

Why should the citizens of Decatur elect Marty Watkins to the City Council?

I have known Marty for almost 20 years and his dedication to his community is exceptional.

Marty strives to not just live in Decatur, but he has become involved in the community to make Decatur a better place for all citizens. His volunteerism with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), the local Kiwanis Club, ringing bells for the Salvation Army during the holidays or being involved with John C. Ellis Lodge for the backpack give away to school children clearly shows Marty cares about his community.

Marty graduated from Eisenhower High School then he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He has a business background, which would allow the knowledge to assist the City of Decatur with economic development to assist in growing local businesses and create jobs for the community.

A family man with a rich Christian background provides the moral standards that we all seek today in our politicians. So when you go to the polls please remember to vote for Marty Watkins for Decatur City Council.