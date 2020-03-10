LETTER: Backing Yoder for Macon County Board

I am the wife of an active duty Marine, a senior at Millikin University, and I currently live in Long Creek Township. My uncle is Edward D. Yoder, and he is running in the March 17 Republican Primary for the Macon County Board in District 7.

Uncle Ed is the perfect choice for this district. He has lived in this area for most of his life, and he has the right combination of experience, integrity, and honesty for this office. Uncle Ed says what he means and he will do what he says, period. Uncle Ed is farmer and an engineer, so he knows how to grow relationships and build the necessary bridges to provide a promising future for this district.

When Uncle Ed worked as an engineer at Caterpillar, he learned how to work with people from all over the world. This is a critical skill set for this district and Macon County if you take into consideration that a Chinese company now owns PPG and several other large businesses in Macon County are global businesses.

Uncle Ed is a farmer and manages the operations for his family's business, so he understands the difficult issues faced by property owners, farmers, and small businesses. Uncle Ed works as an engineer at Ameren Illinois, so he understands serving people and the complexities of managing large infrastructure projects.