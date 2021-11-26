LETTER: Baha’i faith commemorates 'Abdu’l-Baha

November 27 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, one of the three central figures of the Baha’i faith. Baha’is throughout the world will commemorate this event by focusing on the life of ‘Abdu’l-Baha.

‘Abdu’l-Baha was the son of Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith. He was described by his father as “The Perfect Example” of how to live in accordance with the Baha’i teachings. Baha’u’llah’s teachings focused on unity and service. ‘Abdu’l-Baha exemplified this throughout his life.

What is our connection, in Illinois, to ‘Abdu’l-Baha? When he was in the United States in 1912, he spent several days in Chicago. While there, he laid the cornerstone of the Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette. This is the oldest standing house of worship in the world, and the only one, to date, in North America.

A film about the life of ‘Abdu’l-Baha entitled "The Exemplar" can be watched by going to www.bahai.org . It is also available on YouTube.

Lethia Draves, Decatur

