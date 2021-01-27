LETTER: Bail reform must be reconsidered

Bail reform is asinine.

Whenever I read an article like this ("Police: Woman jailed for targeting 90-year-old man," Jan. 22), I must take a stand for victim rights.

In this case, police say a 90-year-old man was at home, which was invaded by this woman who was trying to steal from him. It seems that he was able to defend himself, but in many cases that is not the outcome for seniors.

Meanwhile, the alleged criminal walks as did she in an earlier crime charge, from which she was free on a $5,000 recognizance bond with no money outlay by her; out of jail for another crime.

Even in the state of New York, which tried bail reform in late 2019, bail reform was rolled back a few months later as crime was quickly out of control.

Crime recidivism has always been a fact of life in the criminal courts, but certain left-leaning politicians never seem to get it and enact idealistic laws like bail reform, pretending that criminals will somehow change?

These politicians need to attend the trials of repeat criminals and apologize to the victims, but that will never happen. They also need to be voted out of office.

Rise up voters, Boot these politicians out.