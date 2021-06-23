LETTER: Balance passions with faith

Fellow faithful citizens, we continue to engage each other in times of dramatic change. Our passions drive us to seek outcomes we feel just and true.

This is good and a testament to the experiment set in motion by our forbearers. Yet, we can oppose one another while agreeing on principles and seeking ideals.

Today, we are questioning our most basic understandings. Part of this is good, as we must find meanings for our own generation. Our sacred task is to find common reality, common outcomes for a shared justice and peace.

Beware our passions whether driven by faith, science or historical justice. Let us come to the table, lay down our passions with the purpose of a more perfect union. Let us balance our passion with our faith as American citizens.

While I have my passions, I am an American and must respect other Americans in their passion under reason and law. When we cannot agree, we can resolve in our shared and continued path as Americans towards the ideals of America that we long for, so we can pursue the best of our passions, not just for ourselves, but for liberty and justice for all as we are given to know what is right.

Nicholas R. Burgener, Moweaqua

