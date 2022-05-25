LETTER: Be a mental health advocate

May is Mental Health Awareness month and efforts to champion combating and eliminating stigma, as well as fighting for parity and access to services, are priorities for individuals living with a mental health diagnosis, their family members, caregivers, as well as providers and advocates. Increased advocacy through deliberate activities to raise awareness about the importance of understanding mental health occur across our nation giving opportunity for all of us to be a mental health advocate champion.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our nation and although we are slowly moving forward, we are facing a mental health crisis in our country. Both youth and adults have reported experiencing first time symptoms of anxiety and depression or an increase in symptoms already present before the pandemic. Issues related to isolation, worry and stress often manifest in difficulty sleeping, eating, and increases in substance use. As these symptoms emerged and worsened during the pandemic, service access was difficult leaving individuals and families unsure how to get help.

My hope is we continue to have essential conversations, speak out and normalize that having difficulties with our mental health is OK. We can say it is “OK to not be OK” but we cannot stop there. It is not OK to have a never ending “not OK." There is help available and we must eliminate stigma and increase access for all.

Mental health awareness and advocacy must continue beyond one month and take place throughout the year. Mental wellness is a right everyone should be able to experience. Without access to services, parity, and the elimination of stigma, mental wellness will continue to be a right that is out of reach for many. Please use your voice to champion mental wellness and to help eliminate stigma for good.

Mary Garrison, Decatur

