Now that the weather has warmed up, it is a good time to remember that May is Lyme Awareness Month. Lyme is spread by the bite of a tick, which can be as small as the period of this sentence. Recent estimates suggest there will be over 475,000 new cases in the U.S. this year.

It is called “The Great Imitator” as it can be confused and misdiagnosed as arthritis, MS, Parkinson’s, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and other diseases, even Alzheimer’s. The symptoms include but are not limited to: joint and muscle pain, knees swelling, irregular heartbeat, terrible headaches, sharp shooting pains, low grade fever and brain fog (all of which may come and go) and are different in each person, dependent upon which co-infections you might also be infected with.

Ticks are found throughout the year, but are most active May through October. Migrating birds may bring them into our yards. Wear tick repellant, along with proper clothing (long sleeved shirts, pants tucked into socks, shoes and a hat). Learn how to properly remove ticks should you find one.

More information may be found at www.ILADS.org or www.Lymedisease.org.

Glen L. Myers, Atwood