LETTER: Be cautious with wind lease agreements

Landowners and country residents, if you are approached by a wind company representative asking you to sign a wind lease and easement agreement for your land and they tell you that you might as well sign up because your neighbors already have, please talk to your neighbors first, chances are they have not signed up. If your neighbors have signed up, it does not mean you have to sign up your land.
If you are considering signing a wind lease and easement agreement, do your own research first on the effects of wind turbines to those living near them and to wildlife. Also, please consult your own personal attorney, never let the wind company get an attorney for you.
Please be cautious, these lease and easement agreements are for 25 years with the option of the wind company extending an additional 25 years.
Jean Vandenbergh, Pana