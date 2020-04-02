LETTER: Be forgiving in blooper season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1976, then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter said that community members should be able to preserve the “ethnic purity” of their neighborhoods. He wasn’t promoting segregated housing, but of course some, including his political rivals, implied otherwise.

You could fill pages with similar bloopers since then: Ronald Reagan’s, “I’ve outlawed Russia forever…the bombing begins in five minutes” quote and Mitt Romney’s, “Forty-seven per cent of Americans don’t pay taxes” claim in 2012 for example. In fairness, Romney’s remark was controversial more for poor phrasing than inaccuracy, but that didn’t stop his rivals from making political hay.

It’s presidential-candidate-blooper season. So, if your rival commits an unforced error, don’t sympathize. Instead shake your head in feigned disbelief and respond with muted piety. Should thoughts of “There but for the grace of God go I” enter your head, banish them immediately. Your enemy just handed you their head on a silver platter. Rejoice and be glad in it.

If you’re a voter like me, consider that we don’t have to play by those rules.