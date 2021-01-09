LETTER: Be judged by content of character

In MLK’s speech “I Have a Dream," he states six dreams total; the first one I am going to talk about is freedom he states, “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.” MLK’s focus for this part of the speech is that everyone should be treated as equals despite race or religion. This dream was realized in 1964 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the civil rights act which legally ended the segregation that had been institutionalized by Jim Crow laws. This happened four years before MLK’s assassination.

The next dream I would like to talk about is “that the red hills of Georgia sons of former slaves and former slave owners will be able to sit down at the table of brotherhood.” My interpretation is that the red hills represent opposition struggle and injustice. Georgia symbolizes the south. Georgia was liberated from segregation in 1959.

The next dream I would like to talk about is "one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of justice." In Mississippi, segregation officially ended in December 1965.

Another key topic and also one I feel MLK felt strongly about is that he wanted his children to grow up free and not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

Fiona Rudolph, Decatur

