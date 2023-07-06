After the very trying days recently that local citizens have had to endure with the loss of their electricity and having to deal with the damage to their homes caused by the major storm that moved through our community, I urge citizens to become proactive around their own properties and the neighborhood streets they live on.

With citizens being more proactive in looking for additional damaged or weakened limbs on the trees on their own properties but also in the trees located on the neighborhood streets they live on, especially if power lines are located near those trees, they will save themselves some grief down the line. Taking action to have those limbs removed could possibly help eliminate the chances in the future of not having to endure again the loss of their electricity for days when the community once again experiences major heavy rainstorms and or high winds.