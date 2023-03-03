It’s a new year in the ages of time, for some the end comes daily.

The end for all could be the final arrival of Jesus Christ. He’s not coming to save the world, but the true church among the churches.

God came out of the blue to save Noah and his family members among the un-righteous. The order of the church might determine how soon or later Jesus will come.

On Sunday, the preacher says "hello church." some churches are warm and complete, some are lukewarm and incomplete, some are drifting away in disarray, but it’s still "hello church."

In Revelation, chapters 2-3, Jesus addressed his seven churches by name, two he commended, the other five he had degrees of condemnation for them, it’s shape up or else. That example stands today with the end of the age looming?

The true church is of faith works, growth in attendance with its office of the minister eldership and deaconship. To eliminate any one of them, the church is incomplete.

In Christ, the apostles gave their flesh and blood for the office of the church, now to discard it, it’s like crucifying Jesus again.

Jesus is coming for his church. He first came under a light of a star in his final appearance he will be the star of the show.

Doubters will ask how can Jesus appear on one corner of the earth and be seen on the three other corners at same time. Perhaps God will use the instantaneous computerized news media that occurs every day.

It would pay to be in the church when Jesus comes for whom he is. Be watchful.

Ford Lewis, Decatur