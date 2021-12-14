LETTER: Bible didn't give wise men number

Ron Adams, you are pointing out the different things of the gospels that are not found in all the four gospels.

Let me ask you a question. Where in the Bible does it say there were three wise men? Matthew 2:1 "Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judas in the days of Herod, the king, behold there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem."

Where does it say there were three wise men? We have always assumed there were three wise men, but you can’t prove it. All we know there were two or more. There could have been more than three.

Paul Mason, Decatur

