LETTER: Bible provides leisure encouragement

After purchasing tickets at Kirkland Fine Arts Center for my loving wife and I to attend the much anticipated and always inspirational student performance of Vespers Christmas, I paused in the parking lot on this bright and sunny crisp November afternoon to catch a glimpse of Millikin University's campus.

Indeed, what magnificent eye candy to behold. Classic early 20th century collegiate exteriors with traditional flourishes aesthetically mingle alongside Millikin's stately 21st century post-modern architecture. As icing on the cake, thick clusters of luminous autumn leaves shimmering crimson and gold from ancient oaks and maples scattered throughout the campus green.

However, as in that idyllic garden of old, temptation ominously rears its ugly mug to ask: why not postpone the remainder your spouse's "honey-do" list until tomorrow so you can spend this afternoon leisurely meandering Millikin's sylvan outdoor museum? Indeed, that irksome thorn that persistently pricked Apostle Paul's flesh is now dutifully pricking my conscience by repeatedly asking that often inconvenient question: "What would Jesus do?"

Putting my thinking cap on I mentally reviewed New Testament scripture hoping for an easy-out of this spiritual quagmire. Indeed, what would Jesus do? But I only drew a blank and clueless screen on this aging and, to be honest, seldom productive computer between my ears.

Recommended for you…

Then suddenly and surprisingly, Bingo! Light from above flashed across my mind's eye, asking: didn't Jesus occasionally seek rest from his Father's work for the purpose of spiritual renewal? And where did Jesus go to seek this spiritual renewal? Of course, your Lord and Savior retired to that lovely campus of Mother Nature's outdoor wilderness, did he not? Yes he did. It's in the Bible, is it not? Bingo, problem solved.

Thank you, Jesus; and as for you, Beelzebub, go jump in the lake of fire. Merry Christmas to all.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0