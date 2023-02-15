Under Joe Biden and the Democrats, America is facing the worst immigration crisis in U.S. history. Biden shut down the construction of the border wall on day one with an executive order. Each day, thousands of migrants willfully break our laws with no end in sight. The Border Patrol has stopped 100 terrorists. There were 251,487 undocumented immigrant encounters on the southern border in December. That is over 8,000 a day, with Joe Biden’s help, our country is being invaded with illegals, human traffickers, child molesters, terrorists, cartel members, and others. It is a real crisis and yet, Joe Biden never addresses the crisis. He is OK with this invasion of our sovereign country.

Since October, CBP has recovered 9,000 pounds of drugs. In fiscal year 2022, they recovered 14,000 pounds. These drugs often included fentanyl pills. Thousands of our young people are dying from this deadly drug. Does Biden care? He never mentions it. He continues to allow it to happen.

At a November Senate hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted the Biden Administration has a plan for the border. Apparently, the plan is to let more and more people break our laws and invade our country, and terrorize our people living on the border. Joe Biden and the Democrats have little interest in upholding the rule of law on our border. They are more interested in stopping and arresting parents who show up at school board meetings than terrorists that show up at our border.

If you criticize Biden, he accuses you of being a MAGA extremist.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur