LETTER: Biden forcing ideology onto students

It was reported President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office mandating that any schools which receive federal funding must allow biological males who claim to be females, known as transgender boys, to compete against girls in girl sports.
Science deniers, President Biden and liberals push the false notion that transgender boys and biological women are exactly the same. They are not. In 2019, the Journal of Medical Ethics published a study of evidence-based science that is contrary to Biden’s anti-science ideology. This scientific study concluded that transgender athletes born male have an “intolerable,” or overwhelming advantage over biological women in athletic competition.
Which should be a surprise to no one, when you consider sex change is biologically impossible. The paper stated healthy male test subjects “did not lose significant muscle mass” or power when their testosterone levels were suppressed below the guidelines for transgender athletes. The study found these biological males could retain their muscle mass through training and that because of muscle memory, their mass and strength could be “rebuilt” through training.
Transgender hormones do not “level the playing field” in athletics between biological males and females. This forcing of biological girls to compete against transgender boys gives the biological boys an unjust and dishonest competitive advantage.
In 2018 at the Connecticut high school state girls' 100-meter dash final, two transgenders, biological boys finished in first and second place, the winner setting a girls state meet-record. Three girls sued. That shouldn’t have been necessary if the state had applied a little common sense.
It has to be obvious that allowing biological boys to compete with biological girls is unjust and discrimination. President Biden is an obvious science denier and like a dictator is unconstitutionally forcing his ideology onto taxpayer- funded school students.
Roger German, Decatur