LETTER: Biden forcing ideology onto students

It was reported President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office mandating that any schools which receive federal funding must allow biological males who claim to be females, known as transgender boys, to compete against girls in girl sports.

Science deniers, President Biden and liberals push the false notion that transgender boys and biological women are exactly the same. They are not. In 2019, the Journal of Medical Ethics published a study of evidence-based science that is contrary to Biden’s anti-science ideology. This scientific study concluded that transgender athletes born male have an “intolerable,” or overwhelming advantage over biological women in athletic competition.

Which should be a surprise to no one, when you consider sex change is biologically impossible. The paper stated healthy male test subjects “did not lose significant muscle mass” or power when their testosterone levels were suppressed below the guidelines for transgender athletes. The study found these biological males could retain their muscle mass through training and that because of muscle memory, their mass and strength could be “rebuilt” through training.