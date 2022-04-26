LETTER: Biden is disaster after disaster

Joe Biden and the Democrats are all in on stopping Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, but there seems to be no concern about the invasion of illegals from over 100 countries into America through the southern border. The last 14 months of the Biden Administration have been a horror show in America. The once-secure southern border is now wide open. In the last six months, over one million illegals have surged into our country, with as many as 300,000 “gotaways.”

Biden has allocated $14 billion to help Ukrainians protect their borders and fight invading Russians, but nothing to stop the invasion of millions of illegals into our country. Some of these illegals are bringing drugs, including fentanyl, which killed over 100,000 Americans last year. If Title 42 is ended, border agents say 18,000 a day will be crossing the border. Among those will be drug cartel members, human traffickers, MS13 gang members, child molesters, terrorists, etc.

Now, why would a political party be for open borders? It is about potential votes for their party. It is about votes, and they do not care how they get them.

The border situation is unbelievably bad, but there are other issues that Biden is responsible for. We have the highest inflation in 40 years. Gas prices are at an all-time high, and it is Biden’s fault, not Putin’s. As soon as he became President, Biden declared war on the oil and gas industry. We went from energy independent to getting oil from Russia, and begging Saudi and Iran for help. With Biden, it is disaster after disaster.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur

