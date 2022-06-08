LETTER: Biden is no Truman

As I observe America's response to the war in Ukraine, I am reminded of Truman's actions in the final weeks of WWII.

The Russians had just destroyed everything in their path on there way into Germany, raped their way into Berlin and stole everything they could be hauled back to Russia. (Isn't it interesting how history repeats itself?)

Shortly after assuming the presidency, Truman was finally told that the atomic bomb would be ready by late July or August.

Truman was now faced with the most important decision of his entire presidency. Should he authorize the use of the bomb in the hope of a quick end to the war or proceed with the planned invasion of Japan in October of 1945?

His top two generals, Eisenhower and MacArthur, were both opposed to the use of the bomb. Since both these generals were very popular at he end of WWII, Truman could have easily have taken their advice and opted for the invasion, but Truman knew the invasion of Japan was going to be a "blood bath" and decided to use the bomb.

Truman realized early in his presidency that you should not always take the advice of your top generals. Unfortunately President Lyndon Johnson did not figure this out during the early years of the Vietnam War, Remember the phrase, " If you will just give us 50,000 more troops, we can win this war."

If Biden had been president in the summer of 1945, I suspect he would have chose the invasion instead of the bomb. Truman would not have been in a debate about "offensive and defensive weapons."

Truman even fired General MacArthur during the Korean War, maybe Biden should fire the general responsible for the poor planning of our withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Robert Pickett, Decatur

