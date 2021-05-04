LETTER: Biden is the real hypocrite

One need only to defend faith, family, and freedom to rattle the cages of the leftist vipers who quickly slither out to attack them for committing conjured-up “infractions.”

Representative Mary Miller was the target of just such an attack in an H&R letter to the editor “Miller column was hypocritical” (April 20).

The write rashly stated, “There is no greater example of hypocrisy than the Republican Party…”. Really? I invite him to chew on this hunk of hypocrisy for a while.

Joe Biden, rosary in hand, crows about being a faithful and devout Catholic. Yet he fails to believe in the fundamental teachings of the Catholic Church concerning the sanctity of human life or human sexuality. Worse yet, he advances this unbelief in public policy and uses the full force of the federal government to achieve his agenda. Several of his highest priorities directly contradict non-negotiable tenets of the faith he professes. Devout Catholic or hypocrite?

Father Jerry Pokersky, director of Human Life International, said it best: “Joe Biden has magnified and institutionalized countless major violations of the Ten Commandments. The hypocrisy rivals that of the chief priests and Pharisees is worthy of the same condemnation. Indeed, Biden is the most aggressively anti-Catholic President in history”.