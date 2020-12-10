LETTER: Biden should be recognized as president

One of the greatest achievements of George Washington, the first President of the United States, was to voluntarily step down from office 1797. He feared that continuing as president would create the image of a monarchy. With this act, he set the precedent of peaceful transfer of the Presidency through the election process. This was unique in the world of 1797.

It is now time for all of our state and national leaders to recognize that a new president has been elected and will take office in January 2021. Joe Biden has won in a close, but fair, election. However, Donald Trump has attempted to bully and lie his way to a second term. Despite Trump’s tweets to the contrary, there was no significant fraud.

The facts are that Joe Biden has won by a margin of over 7 million popular votes and by a 306-232 margin of electoral college votes. The key difference was of a surge of legal voters in urban areas of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Election officials in those states have certified that their electoral college votes rightfully belong to Biden. Lawsuits challenging these results have been rejected by the courts due to lack of credible evidence.