LETTER: Biden shows hypocrisy on steroids

President Biden, the “uniter” and the one who said he would heal our racial divisions, delivered on of the most vulgar claims ever uttered from the White House. He said the new voting law in Georgia was Jim Crow on steroids. He also criticized other states like Texas for passing laws to prevent cheating. He said Republicans’ attempts at the state level to tighten up laws that currently leave holes for voter fraud were “an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote." The Democrats proposed a “voting rights” bill that will result in gaping holes and make it easier to cheat in elections.

Democrats want wide and ubiquitous mail-in voting without any provision for identity verification for the person who has sent in the ballot. This would make it easier to cheat. Then, there is voter ID. They do not want any way for states to properly identify the person who is voting. Makes it easier to cheat.

Now, why would Democrats want to make it easier to cheat? The answer is they will do anything to stay in power and turn America into a socialist country. Therefore, they want an open border to allow everyone to come into our country. They view these people as their potential voters. So, we have one of the worst disasters in history at the southern border. Over one million illegals have already come into America, many with the COVID infection. In McAllen, Texas, 7,000 illegals infected with the virus have already gone there.

Biden wants everyone to get the vaccine, and wear masks, and yet he is allowing thousands with the virus to enter and sending them all over America. Hypocrisy on steroids.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur

