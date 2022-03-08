LETTER: Biden shows strong leadership

Michael Reagan never ceases to amaze. His statement that strongmen Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan would never have allowed the invasion of Ukraine is ridiculous. First of all, having both Trump and Putin with their fingers on their nuclear button doesn’t seem like a good idea to me. Secondly, Ronald Reagan’s “strong” leadership didn’t bring down the Soviet Union; Gorbachev did that. Reagan just came along for the ride.

In fact, President Biden and Antony Blinken did a fantastic job coalescing the EU and bringing to bear the most severe sanctions in history upon Russia. While it’s true Obama previously dropped the ball on the Crimea takeover, Biden seemed to have his eye on the ball this time, predicting what Russia was going to do and how we would respond at every step of the way. This was strong leadership, and history will prove it.