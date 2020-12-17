LETTER: Biden still in Obama's shadow

The last three were allowed two terms, one possibly a third. But not Trump, he’s nasty in his own way and Biden is nasty in his ways too. Jesus says there’s no one good except my Father.

The old saying, my friend is my enemy. The once war between Iran and Iraq, both despised we the USA and Israel. We chose Iran because they were the lesser evil of the two. Likewise, I chose Trump over Biden, for Trump upholds God's laws written in man’s hearts.

Biden and Obama years of 2008-2016 made their owns laws on paper concerning marriage, gender and life and death both in and out of the womb.

Trump has proved himself against fierce opposition, Biden, his time in Washington for eight years under the safety and shadow of Obama.

Now Biden is to prove himself, still under Obama and the cloned past administration (theirs), a Democrat House, and protected by the news media? Yet, we stand a divided nation. Heels dug in. Biden says lets be unified and forget past things. What things? God’s law or man’s law? Can’t have both concerning God.

Perhaps one side will wane. Would it be better to be divided between righteous and unrighteous, or heaven forbid to become unified as one of unrighteous? Time will tell.

Ford Lewis, Decatur

