LETTER: Biden will make us proud to be Americans

I like a president who is a decent human being, truthful and honest, a uniter not a divider, mentally stable, emotionally mature, demonstrably intelligent, law-abiding, an effective leader, empathetic, intellectually curious, humble, and forgiving.

I like a president who does not obstruct justice, admire dictators, violate social norms and mores, promote fear and chaos, or make it more difficult for Americans to vote.

I like a president who respects women, people of all races, sexual orientations, and ethnicities; our military, and the office of the presidency.

I like a president who understands, believes in, and promotes science; understands that the US economy is not the stock market, and understands America’s important role in the world.

I like a president whose primary source of news is not Fox News, who fixes the problem and not the blame, trusts career employees in each branch of the federal government, believes Americans should have access to quality and cost-effective health care, pays income taxes, condemns domestic terrorists and terrorism, gives full credit to others for his successes and accepts responsibility for failures and, sets a good example for others to follow.